BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning the public of a recent uptick in phone impersonation scams.

The current scam involves residents receiving phone calls from a scammer who pretends to be Major Willie Hickman with BCSO and says that they missed jury duty. The scammer then demands the resident send money to avoid arrest, according to BCSO.

Authorities said the phone number (843) 507-1575 has been linked to these scams.

“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office does not accept gift cards or any monetary value to ‘pay off’ a warrant,” a social media post states. “A warrant may only be ‘paid’ with time.”

Anyone that receives a suspicious call should contact the sheriff’s office for further investigation.