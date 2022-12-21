BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are working to ensure a safe holiday season with increased visibility.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are being assigned to a long list of duties from traffic checkpoints to keeping your home safe while you are away visiting family and deterring thieves with decoy packages.

“I wanted the citizens of Berkeley County to know that we will be increasing our DUI enforcement and DUI checkpoints, said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “We’re conducting some decoy package operations where we will place packages in a vehicle and have those vehicles under surveillance in different shopping centers, hotels in different places around the county to catch package thieves.”

Sheriff Lewis said they will also be conducting nightclub inspections where they’ve seen issues in the past as they work to keep violence down and people safe.

“We’re here, you know. We’re watching- you know the old saying ‘watching who’s naughty and nice,’ we’re making sure that some of these guys on the naughty list are not out here taking some of these packages,” said Sgt. Paul Yacovozzi with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

They are also out helping people who find themselves in a bind, like one driver who broke down in the middle of Highway 17-A on Wednesday afternoon.

“We also are doing a house watch program where citizens can go on our website, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and fill out a small form, and the deputies will come by and check on their house while they’re on vacation.”

Their goal is to be visible and have no accidents or fatalities during the holiday season. “Again, we’re just increasing our efforts during this time to keep the people safe.”

Sheriff Lewis said they plan to have operations in place through the new year.