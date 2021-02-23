BCSO: One dead in crash that involved Berkeley County deputy, K9 in Bonneau

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies and a K9 were taken to the hospital following a car crash in Bonneau on Tuesday morning.

It happened along Main Street/US 52 while the deputy and a K9 were en route to assist a call in St. Stephen.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to News 2 there was a fatality involving the driver of the other vehicle.

Traffic in the area will be impacted as crews investigate the scene. Count on 2 for updates.