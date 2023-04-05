BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Officials and community members met Wednesday to discuss the best use of federal funds for county improvements.

Citizens were given the opportunity to review the 2023 plan for Community Development Block Grants. The grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and go towards community revitalization projects.

According to Berkeley County Grants Specialist LeChele Brown, the grants are important because they provide funds to local nonprofits.

“These grants are very important,” Brown said. “If you’re a nonprofit organization and you have a facility that needs renovations, this is the grant for you.”

19 Berkeley County organizations have applied for grants this year, and county staff provided recommendations for allocating the funds during Wednesday night’s meeting.

County Council is scheduled to vote Monday on how to disburse the funds.