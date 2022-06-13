BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Just one day ahead of the primary, officials in Berkeley County are encouraging voters to double-check their precinct after changes to polling locations.

Voters in precincts Daniel Island 1 and Daniel Island 2 will now vote at the Daniel Island Recreation Center at 160 Fairbanks Dr.

Voters in precincts Carnes Crossroads 2 and Cobblestone will now vote at Net International Ministries at 2308 N. Main Street in Summerville.

Before heading out to the polls on Tuesday, voters should verify their location at berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/elections and click “Polling Places.”

Voters can also ensure they know who is on the ballot by retrieving a sample ballot from the South Carolina Election Commission.

Election officials also remind voters that a valid ID is required to vote.

Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.