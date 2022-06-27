BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Berkeley County have announced a temporary polling location change ahead of Tuesday’s primary runoff.

Voters in the Cypress and Fifty-Two precincts will now vote at Foxbank Elementary School instead of Freedom Church.

Foxbank Elementary School is located at 169 Foxbank Plantation Blvd. in Moncks Corner.

Election officials also remind voters that those who voted in the June 14 primary can only participate in the same party’s runoff.

Before heading out to the polls on Tuesday, voters can verify their location at berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/elections. Just click “Polling Places.”