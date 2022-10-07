BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just weeks away from the November election and several candidates – from county supervisor to school board – will be on the ballot in Berkeley County.

Johnny Cribb (R – Berkeley County) is hoping to keep his seat as Berkeley County Supervisor for an additional four years.

“So, when this race comes up, the public will vote and they’re either happy with the direction things are going or they’re not. I feel good about it- I mean, I feel good about our effort. I feel good about how responsive we’ve been to the public,” he said.

His challenger is Democrat Rev. Tory Liferidge.

“I am a pastor here in Moncks Corner at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church. I also serve as the executive director of the Grace Impact Development Center nonprofit focusing on affordable housing workforce health and education,” Liferidge said.

He believes it is time for a new direction in the county.

“Berkeley County has been asking for water, has been asking for broadband, has been asking for shelter, and our current supervisor has (had) the means and opportunity to address all of those needs,” said Rev. Liferidge.

Cribb believes the right focus has been on getting road infrastructure addressed.

“In the last four years alone, we’ve put $283 million in road infrastructure, which is the number one issue throughout the county,” he said.

There are municipal elections in St. Stephen, Hanahan and Goose Creek, including a race between Mayor Greg Habib and challenger Mike Delaney in Goose Creek. In Saint Stephen, Mayor John River faces challengers Byron McKelvey and Charon Gadsden.

Statehouse District 15 Democratic incumbent Rep. JA Moore is facing a challenge by Republican Letrecia Pond, and in District 102, Democratic Rep. Joe Jefferson is being challenged by Republican Ralph Elsey.

In District 117, Democratic Rep. Krystle Matthews is challenged by Republican Jordan Pace.

In county council, District 4 Republican Councilman Tommy Newell has a challenger, Democrat Tony Sims. In District 8, Democratic Councilman Steve Davis is challenged by Republican Billy Conyers.

The entire Berkeley County School Board is on the ballot due to a change in state law. All eight races have challengers running.

Berkeley County School Board, District 01

Michael Ramsey – Nonpartisan – Incumbent

Lee Westberry – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 02

Mac McQuillin – Nonpartisan – Incumbent

Cyndi Russell-Albach – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 03

Joe Baker – Nonpartisan

Kirstin Bogard Tanner – Nonpartisan – Incumbent

Berkeley County School Board, District 04

Michael Bagley – Nonpartisan

Kathy Littleton – Nonpartisan – Incumbent

Berkeley County School Board, District 05

Jimmy Hinson – Nonpartisan

Jimmy W Huskey – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 06

Arnold L Coull – Nonpartisan

Sally Ballentine Wofford – Nonpartisan – Incumbent

Berkeley County School Board, District 07

Yvonne M Bradley – Nonpartisan

Chris Hanley – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 08

Michael Hemphill – Nonpartisan

Crystal S Wigfall – Nonpartisan – Incumbent

An open Berkeley County candidate forum will take place Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion on Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner.