BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Teachers and staff with Berkeley County School District can expect a 6.5% pay raise in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Berkeley County Board of Education met Monday night to discuss the 2023-2024 general budget.

Millage rate, student health and fitness funding, and employee pay were among the topics spotlighted.

All employees will receive a 6.5% pay increase for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the BCSO General Fund Public Hearing presented on Monday night.

During the 2023-2024 fiscal year, BCSD plans to work towards raising the first-year teacher pay to a minimum of $50,000 no later than 2026.