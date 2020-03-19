Berkeley County farm is helping people with essential items during coronavirus pandemic

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you having a tough time locating basic items at the grocery store? Perhaps you cannot find milk or eggs during a recent trip.

You can find some of these essential items and help local businesses in Berkeley County.

At the Hickory Bluff Berry Farm, they’re seeing a number of people come through their doors throughout the day. Business is doing very well because they actually have things like milk and eggs that other grocery stores might be running out of.

“To bring my kids out to get some fresh air, they’re kind of cooped up in the house,” said Chloe Heyward who was glad to get out of the house.

Heyward said after four days of not leaving the house, her family needed more food, but they also needed a change of scenery.

“I don’t want them to worry. It is a scary situation, but we’re stuck in the house. It’s a whole new situation, they’re used to socializing with their friends,” she said. “So, I saw somebody posted this and I was like all right come on let’s go.”

So, Heyward took the kids to the farm – Hickory Bluff Berry Farm on Highway 27.

“We’re cleaning and wiping constantly and encouraging social distancing,” said Karen Parker.

They also have things you might not be able to find at your chain grocery store… and lots of local products.

“We’re very fortunate that we partner with other farmers,” she said. “We have a dairy farmer; Lowcountry Creamery, Peculiar Pig, a pig farmer over on Dorchester. Now we have a chicken guy so we’re sourcing chicken eggs from different people at this point, honey from beekeepers – at this point just trying to stay ahead and try to supply as much as we can supply to people that need it.”

They, like all small businesses, are concerned about what the future holds right now.

“I mean this is a big investment for a farmer and they put everything in, and they do it months in advance and prepare and plan but nobody planned for this.”

“We know people still have to eat and we’re hoping to bring a little joy into people’s lives in all of this uncertainty.”

“It’s a, you know, breath of fresh air just to be out socializing but not have to worry about close contact,” said Heyward.

Parker says they plan to have the farm open every day at 9 AM, if possible, except for Sundays.