Berkeley County food truck owner arrested for tax evasion

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County food truck owner has been arrested on three counts of tax evasion.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 56-year-old Victor Sebastian Colbert on Wednesday. He is the owner of Chesapeake Blue and operated as Cast Iron Food Truck.

According to warrants, Colbert underreported sales in his Berkeley County business by $340,250 between 2018 and 2020.

Officials say he evaded a total of $27,220 in state sales tax.

Colbert told agents he knowingly underreported his sales to the SCDOR, according to warrants.

If convicted, SCDOR officials say he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.