Berkeley County Government seeks public input in the allocation of $44M federal funding

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials are seeking input from the public to determine how to best allocate $44M in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).
Berkeley County is afforded these funds to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger economy during recovery.
Residents of Berkeley County are encouraged to participate in the survey, which can be accessed here.
The survey is available through September 30.
DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now