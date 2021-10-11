Berkeley County Gov’t partners with BCSD, SC Works Trident to host job fairs connecting high school seniors, job-seekers, Oct. 27 & Nov. 10

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Government will be hosting two job fairs with Berkeley County School District and SC Works Trident for those seeking opportunities in industries within the county.

Officials are looking to help high school seniors and job-seeking residents connect with jobs in construction, health care, manufacturing, hospitality, information technology, STEM, law enforcement, and more.

The event is free and open to students and the public.

The first job fair will be on October 27th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at New Life Christian Fellowship Church (338 Liberty Hall Road) in Goose Creek for residents in the southern part of the county.

The second job fair will be held on November 10th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Berkeley County Administration Building (1003 Highway 52) in Moncks Corner for residents in the northern part of the county.

Interested residents are asked to come dressed appropriately, with an updated resume, and prepared to interview.

High school students are required to bring signed permission slips and asked to contact their guidance counselors or academy coaches for more information.

Employers looking to hire are encouraged to register – registration forms are available at scworkstrident@dew.sc.gov.