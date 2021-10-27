Berkeley County Gov’t, SCOR seeks public input on area flooding concerns

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County officials invite the public to participate in a survey from the South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) on flooding issues in the area and its impacts.

Data collected from the survey will be used by SCOR to help develop a statewide plan to help mitigate flooding across the state.

The SCOR plan (South Carolina Disaster Relief and Resilience Act) includes the development of a Strategic Statewide Resilience Plan and Risk Reduction Plan (also called a Resilience Plan), and the creation of two funds: the Disaster Relief and Resilience Reserve Fund (Reserve Fund) and the South Carolina Resilience Revolving Fund (Revolving Fund).

The act allows the SCOR to develop and implement the Resilience Plan, coordinate funding, and plan for statewide disaster recovery efforts while working with federal, state, and local stakeholders.

Click here to participate in the survey. More information can be found here.