Berkeley County gun shop owner charged in November 2nd accidental shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charges have been filed against a Berkeley County gun shop owner who fatally shot a friend after mistaking a Glock 17 for a bb gun.

Jon Whitley (Berkeley County Detention Center booking photo)

Jail records show Jon Whitley, who owns Coastal Firearm on Cainhoy Road, was arrested Monday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Berkeley County deputies responded to the business on November 2nd and found Stefan Mrgan with a gunshot wound to the face.

Mrgan did not survive the shooting.

Whitley told deputies that he mistook his Glock for a bb-gun and accidentally shot his friend and part-time employee.

A witness said that the men were talking normally when he heard a loud bang and then saw Mrgan fall to the ground. The witness ran to Mrgan, secured Mrgan’s weapon, and began first aid until EMS arrived, according to the report.

Whitley was given a $15,000 bond.