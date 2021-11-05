Berkeley County gun shop owner mistook Glock for bb gun, fatally shot friend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County gun shop owner fatally shot his friend after mistaking his Glock 17 for a bb-gun, according to an incident report.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies responded Tuesday to Coastal Firearms on Cainhoy Road where they found Stefan Mrgan with a gunshot wound to the face. Mrgan died from his injury.

The owner of the store, Jon Whitley, told deputies that he mistook his Glock for a bb-gun and accidentally shot his friend and part-time employee.

A witness said that the men were talking normally when he heard a loud bang and then saw Mrgan fall to the ground. The witness ran to Mrgan, secured Mrgan’s weapon, and began first aid until EMS arrived, according to the report.

Deputies took Whitely’s firearm as evidence and conducted a search of the store. No charges have been filed as of Friday.