Berkeley County holding redistricting hearing Monday evening

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A public hearing is scheduled for Monday evening to discuss redistricting in Berkeley County.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years to ensure each council district appropriately represents roughly the same number of people who live in the county.

“All across the country, what our constitution demands is one person, one vote – so over 10 years, when you have explosive growth some counsel districts don’t grow, some lose population, and many grow at astronomical rates,” explained Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley.

As an example, Whitley said that based on the 2020 census, his district now has about 39,000 people, and other districts have as low as 21,000 to 22,000.

“If you take the entire census block, each councilman should represent roughly 30,000- just shy of 30,000 people,” he said.

So, they redrew the district map – one issue that is often a concern during redistricting is minority representation. There are currently two African Americans who serve on Berkeley County Council.

“Their districts I’ve seen a slight decrease in minority population but that’s because of roughly 75,000 to 100,000 people moving to Berkeley County – the total number of minorities has decreased as a percentage of the population.”

One area that has grown, Cane Bay, would have three different council members representing portions of that community compared to only two on the current map.

“Because of its population explosion, another neighboring district who had more land than was already built out and developed had to pick up some of Cane Bay in order that district represented the same number of constituents.

The redistricting hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. inside county council chambers.