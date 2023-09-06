MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large job fair was held in Berkeley County on Wednesday to coincide with Workplace Development Month in South Carolina.

Corey McClary, Berkeley County Workforce Development Manager, said the job fair includes myriad industries in the county.

“We want to showcase all of the industries that are here in Berkeley County, and allow a resident to have access to all of these high-paying jobs that we have in Berkeley County,” McClary said.

Many companies were highlighted from large, private organizations like W International to county government job, and even opportunities at the sheriff’s office.

“We have jobs from all myriads of the workforce,” said McClary. “We have manufacturing, healthcare- we have Volvo cars, people that actually have experience with law enforcement, all types of things that we have in Berkeley County where we call home. Where people can call Berkeley County home.”

The job fair was a collaboration with SC Works and other partners. If you are searching for a job, click here. Additional job fairs will be held across the Lowcountry in the coming weeks.