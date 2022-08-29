HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Emergency Management Department is hosting a series of classes to train the public on how to respond to all types of hazards.

Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) is a federal program that “offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.”

The training is free and will cover everything from severe weather, power outages, fires, and earthquakes to terrorism and public health crises.

Participants will receive education on the following topics:

Disaster preparedness

Survival skills

Rescuer safety

Fire safety and suppression

Basic disaster medical operations

Light search and rescue

Traffic management

Teamwork

The classes will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Hanahan Fire Station #3 on Williams Lane. They will begin on September 13 and take place every Tuesday for seven weeks.

To register, call (843) 719-4047 or (843) 719-4166 or email tammie.pierce@berkeleycountysc.gov or tanya.robinson@berkeleycountysc.gov.