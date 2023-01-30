MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking for a job? Berkeley County will host a job fair on Wednesday, connecting you with dozens of potential employers from across the county.

“We’re hosting a job fair here at Berkeley County Government and it’s going be in conjunction with several industries that are looking for employees,” said Jenna-Ley Jamison, Berkeley County Public Information Officer.

Jamison said there will be 30 employers on hand ranging from Volvo to Century Aluminum, Santee Cooper, Berkeley Electric and even Chick-fil-A.

There will also be jobs available working directly for Berkeley County government.

“First responder jobs are going to be here, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will be represented as well as Berkeley County EMS. Always looking for paramedics, EMTs, and we also recently had an increase in paramedic pay,” said Jamison.

Many of the jobs will be good-paying jobs with benefits.

“Come bring your résumé and be prepared to interview on the spot if necessary.” The job fair is open for high school seniors from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. The general public is invited from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Berkeley County office building in Moncks Corner.