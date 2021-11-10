Berkeley County imposes new noise ordinance

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Citizens in Berkeley County will now have to comply with an updated noise ordinance, which was created in response to multiple complaints made to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Under the new ordinance, noise is defined as “any sound that is either loud, boisterous, unpleasant, unreasonable, or that causes a disturbance of the public peace.”

Examples of prohibited noise listed in the ordinance include, but are not limited to,

Radios, televisions, percussion instruments, or loudspeakers

Construction, repairing, or demolition of buildings

Yelling or shouting

Vehicle exhaust or vehicle defect

Fireworks or gunshots

Any other loud or unnatural noise that would be a discomfort to any residence

Sounds that are unnecessary or unusually loud and prolonged or unnatural in time are also prohibited.

Deputies will be asked to use discretion when responding to noise complaints, taking into consideration factors like “volume and intensity, proximity to homes, duration and consistency of the noise, and time of day.”

Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance could face fines between $100 and $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail.