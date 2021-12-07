Berkeley County investigators still looking for missing Huger man, calls on community for help

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Tuesday calling for new information in the missing case involving Willie Toomer. (Photo: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information about a man who went missing from the Huger area five years ago.

Willie Toomer was last seen on May 14th, 2017 – at the time, authorities said Toomer, who has special needs, was often observed walking the roads near his home, taking small steps while dragging his feet.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said during a Tuesday morning press conference that they had been receiving updates up until a month ago. Now, they are again calling on the community to offer any information regarding Toomer’s disappearance.

Willie Toomer (Photo provided by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)

“A man like Willie Toomer doesn’t just disappear,” said Sheriff Lewis. “With the holiday season coming up we are hoping that someone will come forward and give us some information.”

He said the case had not gone cold and that it was actively being investigated.

“We are here to ask the public if anyone has information about where Willie Toomer is. We need help from the public to solve this case for the family,” he said.

Toomer is described as an African-American man, standing at 6’0 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Toomer’s sister-in-law also spoke at the press conference along with Detective Kimber Gist, the lead detective on the case.

Anyone who may have information about Toomer’s disappearance should contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.