Berkeley County is accepting applications for funding through the state Accommodations Tax Law

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is now accepting applications for funding from state accommodations tax funds.

These funds can be used for various tourism-related repairs or construction.

Individuals or businesses in Berkeley County meeting the criteria of the Accommodations Tax Law can apply through Wednesday, July 22.

According to the law, Accommodations Tax is to be used exclusively for the following purposes: tourism-related buildings and tourism-related cultural, recreational, or historic facilities; beach access, renourishment, or other tourism-related lands and water access; highways, roads, streets, and bridges providing access to tourist destinations; advertisements and promotions related to tourism development; or water and sewer infrastructure to serve tourism-related demand.

County leaders say applications can be delivered in person to Berkeley County Tourism Director Rachel Knight or mailed to the following address:

Berkeley County Government

Attn: Rachel Knight, Tourism Director

P.O. Box 6122

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Completed applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. on July 22. Only hard-copy applications will be accepted.

Applicants must submit eight (8) copies of the application and email one (1) digital copy to Rachel.Knight@BerkeleyCountySC.gov.

Find both the 2020 Accommodations Tax Application and Application Package Instructions HERE or at visitberkeleysc.com.