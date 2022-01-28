Berkeley County libraries distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via BCLS

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Friday announced that it is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Through a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), BCLS is offering both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.

Residents can contact a library branch — including the mobile library — to check availability. Tests can be picked up during library hours.

Additionally, BCLS will be hosting a test kit give away on February 2. Residents can come to the Alvin Recreation Center from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pick up a kit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES