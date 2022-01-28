Berkeley County libraries distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Friday announced that it is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Through a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), BCLS is offering both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests.

Residents can contact a library branch — including the mobile library — to check availability. Tests can be picked up during library hours.

Additionally, BCLS will be hosting a test kit give away on February 2. Residents can come to the Alvin Recreation Center from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pick up a kit.