BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is hosting a poetry contest for all ages.

There will be contests in three age groups: ages six to 12, ages 13 to 17, and ages ages 18 and up.

First, second, and third-place winners will be selected in each category. Winners will receive prizes of $50, $25, and $15 respectively.

Winners will also be invited to read their poems at the Moncks Corner Library for an Open Mic Night on April 21.

Criteria is as follows:

Participants must reside in Berkeley County with one entry per person

The poem is the participant’s original work and does not exceed 250 words

Online and printed entries must use Times New Roman serif font, size 12 in PDF, DOC, or DOCX file format

Entries must not contain profanity or graphic content

Entrants under 18 must have parent/guardian permission to enter

All entries are final. No substitutions or editing will be permitted after submission

Click here to submit.