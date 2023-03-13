BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is hosting a poetry contest for all ages.

There will be contests in three age groups: ages six to 12, ages 13 to 17, and ages ages 18 and up.

First, second, and third-place winners will be selected in each category. Winners will receive prizes of $50, $25, and $15 respectively.

Winners will also be invited to read their poems at the Moncks Corner Library for an Open Mic Night on April 21.

Criteria is as follows:

  • Participants must reside in Berkeley County with one entry per person
  • The poem is the participant’s original work and does not exceed 250 words
  • Online and printed entries must use Times New Roman serif font, size 12 in PDF, DOC, or DOCX file format
  • Entries must not contain profanity or graphic content
  • Entrants under 18 must have parent/guardian permission to enter
  • All entries are final. No substitutions or editing will be permitted after submission

Click here to submit.