BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is hosting a poetry contest for all ages.
There will be contests in three age groups: ages six to 12, ages 13 to 17, and ages ages 18 and up.
First, second, and third-place winners will be selected in each category. Winners will receive prizes of $50, $25, and $15 respectively.
Winners will also be invited to read their poems at the Moncks Corner Library for an Open Mic Night on April 21.
Criteria is as follows:
- Participants must reside in Berkeley County with one entry per person
- The poem is the participant’s original work and does not exceed 250 words
- Online and printed entries must use Times New Roman serif font, size 12 in PDF, DOC, or DOCX file format
- Entries must not contain profanity or graphic content
- Entrants under 18 must have parent/guardian permission to enter
- All entries are final. No substitutions or editing will be permitted after submission
