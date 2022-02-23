BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is hosting poetry contests for kids, teens, and adults.

Categories will be for children ages 6-12, teens ages 13-17, and adults 18 and above. First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded to participants in each category.

Residents of Berkeley County are invited to submit original poems of 250 words or less online or in person at any BCLS branch between March 21 and 26.

The poems should be typed in Times New Roman font size 12 and should not contain any profanity or graphic content.

Judges will rank poems on a 10-point system based on the following criteria:

Adheres to poetry contest theme and uses poetic language, such as alliteration, onomatopoeia, imagery, metaphors and similes to enhance the poem

Uses rhythm or rhyme for understanding and elevation.

Grammar and punctuation, if included, is used to convey consistent meaning.

Voice and tone is used for imagery.

Winners will receive cash prizes of $50 for first place, $25 for second place, and $15 for third place.