BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is providing members with access to over 200 digital titles for the month of May.

The Bonus Borrows Collection through hoopla digital includes TV shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks, and more for kids and adults.

Products can be streamed immediately or downloaded to enjoy offline later.

Unlimited access is available through May 31.

