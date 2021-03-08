Berkeley County Libraries offering State Park Passport

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Monday announced the renewal of the State Park Passport program.

In partnership with the SC Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT), the program allows library members free access to all 47 SC state parks, free of charge, for everyone in the vehicle.

To participate, members should check out a passport from the library, which provides the free entry.

For those that want to stay close by, Berkeley County is home to three state parks: Givhans Ferry, Santee, and Colonial Dorchester.

The program runs through March 2022.

