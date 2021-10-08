Berkeley County libraries offering take-home COVID-19 test kits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Friday announced that take-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all library branches as well as in the mobile library throughout the month of October.

The program is in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The saliva-based test kits will be available on a first-come, first served basis.

BCLS says that additional pick up locations will be announced at a later date.

Currently, pick up is available at the following sites: