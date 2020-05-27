Berkeley County libraries to reopen all branches on June 1st

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System announced it will reopen locations to the public on June 1st.

Officials with BCLS say all seven branches will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday through June 8th.

The branches will then resume normal hours of operations thereafter:

• Moncks Corner Library and Goose Creek Library:

o 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday

o 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

• Cane Bay Library, Daniel Island Library, Hanahan Library, Sangaree Library, and St. Stephen Library:

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

o 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe and healthy environment, each location will follow social distancing guidelines.

Curbside service, which started May 20, will continue to be offered after the reopening.

For more information on the Berkeley County Library System and to view the Mobile Library schedule, visit berkeleylibrarysc.org.