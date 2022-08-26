BEREKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Tuesday will host a free discussion on legal topics at the Goose Creek Library.

BCLS and the SC Bar have partnered to host the three-segment ‘Law Talk’ series during which legal experts will provide a brief overview on relevant topics then host a Q&A with participants.

Tuesday’s topic will be ‘Starting a Business’ hosted by Chris Biering, Esq., Biering Law Firm, P.C. It will go from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Activity Room.

Other topics will include ‘Estate Planning’ on September 26 and ‘Legal Careers’ on October 25.

Click here to register.