MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library announced that beginning Monday, they will begin using the Libby reading app.

Thanks to this transition, “residents can browse, borrow, and enjoy even more ebooks and digital audiobooks from Berkeley County Library.”

Anyone with a valid library card can browse the library’s entire digital collection and instantly access e-books and audio books.

The app is compatible with computers, iPhones, iPads, Androids, and Chromebooks.