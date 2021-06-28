Berkeley County Library System wants to Keep Berkeley Beautiful while Planting Seeds of Inspiration with Clemson University

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will implement a Seed Library, and will host Planting Seeds of Inspiration Workshops with Clemson University Berkeley County Extension staff on July 1 at the Moncks Corner Library.

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. – Seed Gardening Workshop with Horticulture Extension Agent, Chris Burtt, who will conduct a demonstration for seed selection conducive to our region and tips for a successful herb and/or vegetable garden.

2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. – Expanded Food & Nutrition Education (EFNEP) Cooking Demonstration with Nutrition Educator/County Coordinator, Akendra Jackson, using vegetable and herbs. SNAP and WIC recipients are strongly encouraged to attend this demonstration and register for this 10-week program which will provide a Certificate of Achievement upon completion. Food System and Safety/4-H Agent Gayle Williford will be available with information about upcoming programs and opportunities for volunteers and youth.

BCLS will also create a Seed Library after receiving a donation from Keep Berkeley Beautiful. Customers can visit berkeleylibrarysc.org, click catalog and search for “Seed Library” to access a variety of herb and vegetable seed packets to keep for themselves.

“With both the seed packets and gardening educational materials, Berkeley County residents can successfully grow and harvest their own herbs, and/or vegetables,” says Sarah McCarthy-Smith, KBB Director. “The Seed Library can provide both community sustenance and splendor as well as an appreciation for nature while Keeping Berkeley Beautiful!”

BCLS was able to purchase 500 non-GMO vegetable and herb seed packets, in addition to a display stand.