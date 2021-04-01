Berkeley County looking to make improvements to the stormwater drainage system in Forest Lawn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is looking to make improvements to the stormwater drainage system in the Forest Law community.

Crews will be conducting a stormwater drainage study in the subdivision over the next several months – From April through December – collecting data at various locations for the project.

County leaders say field crews from STV Incorporated and Cornerstone Consultants Inc. will be identified by name badges, safety vests, and/or other types of identification. “Each will carry identification and can provide additional site-specific information if necessary,” officials said.

Field personnel will take measurements and make observations using GPS or survey equipment and cameras to collect data.

Data that is collected for this project will help the county in assessing, designing, and permitting for necessary enhancements made to the stormwater management system, outfalls, creeks, and streams.

“Please allow STV Incorporated and Cornerstone Consultants Inc. field personnel access to stormwater system components on your property for the purpose of data collection,” county leaders said.

If you have any questions or would like any further information, please contact Berkeley County Roads & Bridges at (843) 719- 4100 or webrab@berkeleycountysc.gov.