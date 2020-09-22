Berkeley County man arrested for ill-treatment of animals

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Anthony L. Jamison (35) on two charges of ill-treatment of animals.

According to BCSO, on September 14 a concerned citizen requested a welfare check for two dogs at a residence on Frazier Hill Drive. BCSO reports that both dogs were chained to trees in different locations on the property.

Neither of the dogs had food and only one had shelter. Both had water, but BSCO described their water as dirty.

The dogs, Rosie and Violet, were both emaciated and in poor health. Violet’s collar was embedded as well.

BCSO took the dogs and obtained arrest warrants for Jamison. He is currently being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.