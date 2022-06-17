ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of Antonio Smalls (45) in connection to a double murder in Eutawville.

According to OCSO, Smalls is being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of kidnapping.

Smalls is accused of shooting Raymond Brown (62) and Jean Ann Brown (66) at a residence on Wesgar Avenue.

According to warrants, deputies arrived to the home shortly before midnight after family members reported that the two had not been heard from since before going to Charleston earlier in the day for a doctor’s appointment. The keys were still in the door.

When deputies entered the home, they immediately found Jean’s body face down near the front door. They secured the home and entered through the back door, at which point they noticed Raymond’s body as well.

Deputies also found a 1.5 year-old child who was taken from the home and abandoned in a vehicle outside a Dorchester County gas station. The child has since been reunited with family.

OCSO Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that the investigation is ongoing.

