MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) Mobile Library will return to the Moncks Corner Farmer’s Market this season.

From April 13 through September 14, guests can visit the mobile library at the farmer’s market on select Thursdays:

April 13

May 11

June 8

July 11

August 17

September 14

The mobile library will be on site at 418 East Main Street from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Guests are invited to check out books, movies, crafts, laptops, hotspots, and more. The mobile library also offers printing and copying services as well as library card signups.