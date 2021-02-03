Berkeley County Mobile Library receives Bookmobile grant

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Mobile Library has is the recipient of a $1,500 Lois Lensky Covey Foundation 2020 Bookmobile Grant.

The money will be used to buy more preschool through eighth grade fiction and nonfiction books.

Berkeley County Library System says that the purpose of the mobile library is to provide “access to library services in the rural areas of the county and to citizens who face obstacles in accessing resources.”

The mobile library has thousands of paper, electronic, and audio books, tablets, CD’s, and DVD’s available for checkout, laptops available for use, free WiFi, and printing/copying services.

Click here to take a virtual tour of the mobile library.