Berkeley County mortuary owner arrested for tax evasion, operating without a license

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County mortuary owner on Thursday was arrested on six counts of tax evasion and one count of operating a business without a license.

Milton Edward Scott (77), owner of Scott’s Mortuary, Inc., has been under investigation since March of 2017, when his retail license was revoked “due to unpaid taxes of more than $58,000.”

Despite being told to close his business and having his license revoked, Scott continued operating the business.

Between 2015 and 2020, Scott made approximately $456,309, but reported zero sales and did not file any Sales Tax returns. Over that time period, he evaded $36,505 in Sales Tax.

Scott could face just over 30 years in prison and up to $62,000 in fines if convicted on all charges.

The arrest was made by agents with the SC Department of Revenue. Scott is being held at Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.