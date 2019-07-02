Berkeley County moving forward with road paving projects

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is approaching another marker on their journey to pave or resurface roads in the county. This time they are just about to finish a series of five dirt road to paved road projects.

On Tuesday, work was being performed on Jacob Pineland Road. It’s basically the fifth of five roads that are expected to be completed by the end of July.

The 2008 1% sales tax paid for 28 roads at a cost of $2.3 million. The roads cover 21.5 miles of Berkeley County, 18 of which are now finished.

The next five that will be 100% complete by the end of July include Timberline Way in Pineville, Fauling Road in St. Stephen, Starks Croker Drive in Russellville as well as Coaxum road and Jacob Piland in Moncks Corner.

There are five more from the 2008 tax dollars that need to be completed.

Spenser Douglas lives right next to where work was being done Tuesday and said he is so happy to see the paving crews.

“First of all, it was horrible. I could come outside – and you’re already breathing in the heat – and you got the dust coming right behind us. Even when it’s cold, still get that dust up in the air,” he said.

“It was very horrible your clothes were dirty, shoes, cars, house – everything so it was horrible.”

Believe it or not, there are 54 more roads that are going to go from dirt to paved from the 2014 tax.

The following list of DTP roads from the 2008 one-cent sales tax referendum have been completed:

Farm Hill Circle (Cross)

Zion Road (Cross)

Firehouse Road (Russellville)

Calestown Road (Alvin)

Tobacco Road (St. Stephen)

Blanding Road (Forty- One)

Wilder Road (Forty- One)

Avery Drive (Moncks Corner)

George Wigfall Road (Cross)

Mourning Dove Court (Bonneau)

Crawford Road (Macedonia)

Spring Pond Road (Alvin)

Mitchum Town Road (Bethera)

Green Bay Road (Huger)

Moultrie Lane (Cainhoy)

Arthur Gillins Road (Moncks Corner)

Fennick Drive (Moncks Corner)

Stevensridge Lane (Moncks Corner)

The remaining 54 DTP roads from the 2014 one-cent sales referendum are listed below: