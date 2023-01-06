BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Organizations and nonprofits working to fight the opioid epidemic in Berkeley County now apply for a portion of settlement funds awarded to the county.

Berkeley County officials announced Thursday that the county had received an initial $368,000 as part of a $26 billion settlement with four major drug companies.

“The opioid epidemic is one that has plagued our nation for years, and we are even seeing its harsh effects in our communities here at home,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Crib said. “Our County agencies such as EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, volunteer fire departments, and the Coroner’s Office, as well as local nonprofits, work hard to deal with the effects and combat opioid use locally.”

County Council promised the funding would be used in a “positive, life-changing way” for citizens by distributing the money to agencies and organizations on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.

According to the county, funding must be used for an approved remediation use including but not limited to the expansion of recovery services, prevention programs, and Naloxone or other drugs to reverse opioid overdoses.

Applications are open until Jan. 31 and can be found here.

South Carolina is set to receive its more than $360 million settlement share over the next 18 years.