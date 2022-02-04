Officials investigating over 100 fires in Berkeley County believed to be arson

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Forestry Commission is working to find out who started more than 100 fires in the northern part of Berkeley County over the last few months.

Fire calls are coming on so often in northern Berkeley County that while we were at the St. Stephen Fire Department on Friday, another call came in about a brush fire that very afternoon.

When we arrived, there was a fire in the woods on Harristown Road. Officials said that the fire started on Thursday but reignited on Friday. The flames jumped a fire break the State Forestry Commission cut through the woods. They believe it was arson.

Earlier this week, several fires up and down Highway 45 on either side of St. Stephen were set. Some of them are just a block or so away from one another.

They seem to be brush fires close to main roads.

A Berkeley County fire chief told News 2 that over the last three months, they have dealt with fires in St. Stephen, Pineville, Eadytown, Bonneau, Macedonia, and in the Alvin area.

It’s an ongoing investigation by multiple agencies and led by the State Forestry Commission.

Over at Mr. B’s Fish and Shrimp in St. Stephen, Michelle Brown said that many fires in three months is hard to believe.

“That’s a lot of fires,” she said. “That’s crazy. We haven’t heard of anything like that in forever.”

Brown said it is scary knowing this is happening near where she lives.

“We live in a rural area, so that’s kind of scary. We have our homes that are close to a rural area … what if it gets out of hand?”

If you have any information about who may be responsible for the fires you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.