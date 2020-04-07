Berkeley County organizations team up for blood drive

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County, Moncks Corner, and Santee Cooper hosted a blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, the blood supply is extremely low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main participants of the drive were employees and retirees of the three host organizations, according to the press release. The drive yielded 59 units of blood- enough to save 177 lives.

To ensure donor and staff safety, the Red Cross staff checked temperatures, set up stations that permitted social distancing, and wore face masks.

Leaders from all three organizations said they were proud to work together to fill this critical need.

If you would like to donate blood, click here for more information.