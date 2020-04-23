Berkeley County prepares for more severe weather as tornado clean up continues

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is preparing for another round of severe weather on Thursday as many communities continue to recover from tornadoes earlier in the month.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the strength of a tornado that touched down near Moncks Corner on April 13th to an EF-3.

Officials say the twister, with winds of 145 mph, caused extensive damage in the Fairlawn, Cedar Island and Cordesville areas of the county as it moved through with a line of severe storms.

Many homes in these parts of the county still have tarps covering damaged roofs, boards covering blown-out windows and other elements of damage. Some homes are completely gone.

One resident said she was concerned about Thursday’s forecasted storms. “My heart just goes out to them because some of them have lost their homes. In fact, one of the homes was bulldozed. That was hard because it was neighbors who have lived here for a long time,” said Robin Nichols.

Nichols said she was thankful no one was seriously hurt or lost their life in the storm that hit the area.

Several tornadoes ripped through parts of the state on April 13th. Hampton County, Colleton County, Orangeburg County and Seneca, South Carolina all reported storm-related deaths.