Berkeley County raises money to donate school supplies, backpacks for area students

Berkeley County News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District held their annual One Berkeley Golf Tournament on Friday.

The tournament is the primary fundraiser for the One Berkeley Initiative aimed at providing school supplies and book bags to children in need at the end of summer during the One Berkeley Festival.

Last year, the district was able to give away 4,000 bookbags, but some children who showed up still were not able to get a book bag and supplies they need because they simply did not have enough.

So, raising money for this effort is critical.

“Berkeley County is growing; there’s no sign of that slowing down, and as we continue to grow, we have to remember we still are the county with 20 Title I schools. So, a lot of families are in need in Berkeley County.

Brian Troutman, BCSD Digital Communications Specialist

They raised about $10,000 at Friday’s tournament. The district does still need more sponsors for the actual One Berkeley Festival.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss