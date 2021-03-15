Berkeley County receives $6.89M through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County announced on Monday it has received $6.89 million from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The funds will go to eligible residents who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the on-going pandemic.

According to a news release on Monday, the county has partnered with Civitas, LLC, a Charleston-based national community development consulting firm, to develop a plan to allocate the federal funds to qualified individuals.

The county will open an application period for those who need assistance beginning Monday, March 29th with a deadline to apply by 5:00 p.m. on April 16th.

Homeowners are not eligible for the funding. Only renters who are residents of Berkeley County may apply for the assistance.

An “eligible household” is a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median

Individuals are encouraged to apply online at www.BerkeleyCountySC.gov, or call the 24/7 Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507. Leave a message and your call will be returned within 24 hours. Paper applications will be made available upon request.

To learn more, please visit: https://berkeleycountysc.gov/news/2021/03/federal-emergency-rental-assistance-available-to-berkeley-county-residents/