Berkeley County receives grant money to help traffic enforcement

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County may soon see two new deputies on the road specifically assigned to enforcing traffic laws.

The area of Carnes Crossroads has certainly grown over the last few years as much of Berkeley County has grown. More cars on the road mean more traffic accidents and up until now, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office does not have a traffic enforcement team. This grant money that the county council will be voting on excepting tonight will change that.

“The sheriff’s office received a grant for $303,000 to fund hiring two deputies for traffic enforcement in the county,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now, there is no specific traffic enforcement team at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office, but this will change that.

“With the growth in the county, traffic complaints are one of the number one complaints that we get daily for neighborhoods to the new roads. That is one of the big challenges that we face, so these deputies will be tasked with traffic safety throughout the county.”

“Aggressive driving, speeding is one of our biggest complaints; I think there is no area in the county we don’t get traffic complaints on,” said Chief Deputy Baker.

These two deputies will work with the current DUI team.

“We do have a DUI team that consists of two deputies- so they will be working hand-in-hand especially during the holidays and things like that for traffic enforcement and DUI enforcement.”

This is Federal National Highway Traffic Safety grant money, and it is renewable for up to five years. They are hoping this could also lead to fewer accidents.

“We always want to see a reduction in traffic fatalities, a reduction in DUI arrest fatalities- those are always great things to gauge traffic enforcement by.”

County Council will take a final vote Monday night, but the grant has already been awarded. The vote allows Supervisor Johnny Cribb to formally accept those dollars for the county.