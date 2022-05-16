BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is improving your access to area waterways. Renovations at the Cypress Gardens boat landing are expected to be complete in time for the summer.

The landing now boasts a new pavilion and plenty of parking for vehicles and boat trailers.

Alonza McKnight spends some of their free time at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing, enjoying the water and fishing.

“I’ve been doing this for about 25 years; watching people’s cars and trailers and making sure nobody bothers them,” said McKnight. “I’ll be (out here) six days a week. I don’t be out here on Sunday, I go to church on Sunday.”

McKnight said he really enjoys the nice, new pavilion.

“They started pouring the concrete and then after that, they built this and it’s nice to keep me from out the heat,” he said.

This project was completed in-house by Berkeley County Roads & Bridges and Facilities & Grounds.

“The whole thing is real nice. They did a good job on this. Need more parking lot, the parking lot ain’t big enough and people park on the side of the road and everything,” he said.

Now they will not need to park on the side of the road. An additional 91 boat trailer spaces were built, including four handicap-accessible spaces and 47 passenger vehicle spaces.

Security cameras were also installed.

McKnight said any day on the water is a good day, even when he isn’t catching anything.

“Some days you get them, some days you ain’t. That’s why you call them fishing and not catching.”

Berkeley County will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the boat landing on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.