MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Cypress Gardens will offer free admission to all Berkeley County residents on Sept. 24.

‘Free Saturday’ encourages local residents to come out and explore the 170-acre preserve and gardens in Moncks Corner.

Guests will be required to show proof of residency–photo ID, utility, or tax bill–to gain free entrance to the gardens.

Fully reopened last year, Cypress Gardens includes boat rides through the swamp, four and a half miles of walking trails, an aquarium, a butterfly house, an alligator exhibit, and a peacock exhibit, among other attractions.

Cypress Gardens is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cannot make it on the 24th? Berkeley County residents receive half-off park admission every Sunday.