Berkeley County residents frustrated over cars parking illegally on streets

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Berkeley County say cars parked illegally on neighborhood streets have been a serious problem in their communities.

Parking on the side of the road can be legal, but several people are still violating the law when it comes to parking on the streets.

“For about maybe five or six years, a business here, they have customers come in and they just park in the road. You can barely get one car through because they are not on the side, they are on the road,” said Barry Fleming, who has been dealing with illegal parking in his neighborhood.

Fleming said it was so bad one day that he wasn’t even able to get to his own home.

“I had three cars in the road right here; I couldn’t get in to go home,” he said.

But he is even more concerned about potential emergencies. Fleming shared a photo of what the street in front of his home looked like one day. “I have an elderly uncle and maybe if we were to need an ambulance or firetruck or something, there’s no way the truck could come in,” he said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office shared a graphic on social media this week showing what the state law says is illegal.

Do not park within 30 feet of a stop sign, do not park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant. Do not park in front of a private driveway. No parking alongside or opposite of traffic. In other words, your car should be parked in the same direction traffic drives on that side of the road. And no parking in any way that can obstruct traffic.

Fleming said he is not confident that the problem will be fixed any time soon.

“Well, nothing will probably be done. People do what they wanna do, they don’t follow the law as it is,” he said.