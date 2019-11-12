Berkeley County residents prepare ahead of freezing temperatures



GOOSE CREEK S.C. (WCBD) – With the cold weather moving in Tuesday night, the Goose Creek United Methodist Church will be opening a Warming Center on Red Bank Road at 7 p.m.

Some residents trying to beat the freeze in Berkeley County aren’t just focused on their own warmth, but the warmth of their crops.

For Terry Jacobs, a Berkeley County resident, she’s trying keep her flowers alive and to do so, she’s already placed lights around her vegetation in hopes of extra heat, this in addition to covering the crops with plastic.

Jacobs went to on note that she will also be flushing out the water from their camper and replacing it with antifreeze. During a similar freeze last year, a water pipe of theirs burst.

According to Ben Duncan, a local Lowe’s Store Manager, some of those items needed are faucet protectors and covers to prevent those bursts. The store also carries insulation, indoor and outdoor heaters and propane tanks for your other warming needs.

Duncan says he always sees an increase in customer traffic as the weather changes and they will have the products and inventory available for those who need it.

